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ON BROWSERS
Arc, Dia, and a reflection on pursuits
Mar 27, 2025
6
1
May 2022
"Disregard the Words"
From the iPhone to Snapchat and Notion – when words escape us
May 8, 2022
34
3
April 2022
Colored Light
Towards Turrellian Software
Apr 18, 2022
13
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