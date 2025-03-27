When I moved to San Francisco at twenty-one, I was chasing a person: Evan Williams. I’d dropped everything to learn from him.

At the time, he felt like a kind of software monk—someone who had already answered the questions I was still learning how to ask. I thought if I could just get close enough, I’d learn how to build something great. Something that mattered.

A few months later, I was in a tiny Mission apartment with my two co-founders. We’d just moved in. We were still figuring out how to split rent. And we were preparing for our first meeting with Ev.

We had slides. A whole pitch. A big vision. We walked him through it, pausing for his feedback, expecting insight, approval—something definitive.

He sat quietly. Then said, “Josh, you are horribly mistaken.”

He continued: “You seem to think I have answers. I don’t. And you should be wary of anyone who pretends they do. The people who’ve built something loved—something real—they were making it up as they went. Got lucky. Followed their curiosities. That’s it. You should do the same.”

That was over a decade ago. I’m now 34. I’ve started two companies. Lived on two continents. Brought two sons into the world. And I still think about that conversation all the time—because I still don’t have answers. But I’ve grown more comfortable with that.

What I do have are instincts. Patterns. Gut feelings I’ve followed long enough to trust. And a few principles that keep showing up, no matter what I’m building.

The first is this: there’s something sacred about the pursuit of a pure, simple idea.

Ev had his—making it easier to write and share thoughts online. Blogger let you type into a box and hit “publish.” That was it. No coding. No FTP. Just write. And be read.

Then came Twitter, which captured the half-finished thoughts that never made it to a blog. It made publishing casual. Reflexive.

Finally, Medium. Maybe the cleanest version of the idea. No setup. No configuration. Just a post. Just writing. Beautiful by default.

That kind of reduction—the commitment to doing more with less—isn’t just a product instinct. It’s a worldview. And it’s the second principle I keep coming back to.

The best work isn’t about adding. It’s about subtracting. Peeling things back. Like Picasso’s bull series, where the image gets simpler and simpler until all that’s left is essence.

I saw that same spirit in Ev and his team as they were inventing Medium in front of our eyes. Each decision, distilled. No flourish without purpose. I’ve tried to carry that with me ever since.

Which brings me, strangely, to browsers.

I didn’t grow up thinking about browsers. I wasn’t drawn to rendering engines or tabs. But one day, I looked up and realized—I never left mine.

My apps were URLs. My files were URLs. And across the table, my wife—working for a land-based artist in Arizona—was spending her day entirely inside Chrome too.

We were both living inside the same glowing rectangle. All day. And we’d never questioned how it made us feel.

That’s what drew me in. Not the category, but the environment. The space. And that leads to the third principle: digital spaces are just as real—just as influential—as physical ones.

I grew up around people who cared about space. My godfather was Director of Urban Planning for Los Angeles. Later, City Manager for Culver City. He talked about how buildings meet the street. What kind of energy that creates.

Later, my wife worked for James Turrell, who designed enclosures for light. He once told us we’re like crustaceans—moving from one shell to another: our homes, cars, offices, restaurants. The environments we inhabit shape who we are.

That’s true in our digital lives too. And yet we barely think about it. We scroll. We tab between windows. But we rarely ask what any of it does to us.

So that’s the idea I’m chasing now. The pure, simple one. What would it mean to build spaces online that improve our quality of life? That feel good to use? That pull something better out of us?

Our first browser was called Arc. It aspired to be an internet computer. An operating system for the web. It was full of love. Original ideas. Also, some bloat—and a lack of clarity. It was a lab. A place to experiment. We had fun.

Now we’re working on something new. A browser that’s not just a container for websites, but a place to think, write, plan, and build. A tool that feels alive. That’s more reduced. More opinionated. A little closer to the bull at its most essential.

When I was twenty-one, sitting in Ev’s office, Dustin Senos was across the table—the founding designer of Medium. Today, he’s The Browser Company’s Head of Design.

Together, alongside a handful of others, we’re chasing a pure, simple idea. Reducing, and then reducing some more. Trying to build digital spaces that feel as considered as the best physical ones.

The truth is: we’re making it up as we go. And like Ev said, we’re just fine with that.